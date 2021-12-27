What you need to know: private medicine will charge co-payments, the Government promotes the inheritance tax, they shorten the term for the third dose, they offer US $ 25,000 for being a month without internet

Private medicine will charge copayments for lack of financing: As of January 1, prepaid patients must pay an additional 9% of the value of the benefit in medical consultations that request it. It affects members of Cemic, Galeno, Medife, Swiss Medical, Medicus, Omint and OSDE, among other providers.

As of January 1, prepaid patients must pay an additional 9% of the value of the benefit in medical consultations that request it. It affects members of Cemic, Galeno, Medife, Swiss Medical, Medicus, Omint and OSDE, among other providers. The Government brings together 23 provinces and promotes an increase in tax pressure: The new pact promotes the creation of the inheritance tax, and enables in some districts to raise gross income, real estate, automotive and stamps. The City of Buenos Aires will be the only one absent this afternoon at the signing of the fiscal consensus.

The new pact promotes the creation of the inheritance tax, and enables in some districts to raise gross income, real estate, automotive and stamps. The City of Buenos Aires will be the only one absent this afternoon at the signing of the fiscal consensus. The Ministry of Health of the Nation reduced the term of application of the third dose against the coronavirus: It will be applied 4 months after completing the initial scheme in health personnel and those over 60 years of age. According to the health portfolio, the strategy is not aimed at reducing the number of cases, but at offering maximum protection to reduce hospitalizations and deaths to those who are most at risk.

It will be applied 4 months after completing the initial scheme in health personnel and those over 60 years of age. According to the health portfolio, the strategy is not aimed at reducing the number of cases, but at offering maximum protection to reduce hospitalizations and deaths to those who are most at risk. Marcelo Polino, positive for covid: “I am with some symptoms and isolated,” said the journalist in his networks, where he clarified that he has the complete vaccination scheme. These days Jorge Rial, Iván de Pineda, Ulises Bueno and Carolina Losada, among others, also tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am with some symptoms and isolated,” said the journalist in his networks, where he clarified that he has the complete vaccination scheme. These days Jorge Rial, Iván de Pineda, Ulises Bueno and Carolina Losada, among others, also tested positive for coronavirus. They offer $ 25,000 to a couple who spend 30 nights without using the internet: The contest is organized by a brand of alcoholic beverages in the United States so that participants can reconnect with life beyond the screens. Half of Americans spend almost six hours a day on their cell phones.

What is “What you have to know” and where can you hear it?

what you need to know is a news summary published Monday through Friday in two editions, in the morning and in the afternoon. You will find it on the LA NACION website and on Spotify, iTunes or Google Podcast, among other audio platforms. It is also integrated into the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and is part of LA NACION’s podcast offerings.