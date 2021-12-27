What to expect from the Billie Eilish concert with Gustavo Dudamel? | People | Entertainment

“Los Angeles is the reason I am who I am,” says singer Billie Eilish. Now she wants to thank the city that inspires her and saw her grow.

Every so often they appear on the scene new artists reinventing what their generation is listening to and they give them a gift that will mark that stage of their lives.

For someone who grew up hand in hand with the chewy pop of blonde, skinny, perfect-looking performers or groups of teenage boys with synchronized choreography, these last few years have been a delight, as that genre so beloved (and minimized on several occasions) has managed to be recognized at the top of the music industry thanks to interpreters who move away from the mold and the magic formula of the pop songs of the beginning of the millennium to make their way with their own creations.

Among those already immortalized with several Grammys are Dua Lipa and his historic album Future Nostalgia and Billie eilish, who completely broke traditional industry methods by recording his debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in the room of his house in Los Angeles, California (United States), along with his brother, also a musician and producer Finneas.

Today, although with a more traditional appearance than the one with green hair with which he became known to the whole world, neither his facial expression when posing for photos nor his disruptive style have changed, because in his new album Happier Than Ever continues to do things his way, including meeting the renowned Venezuelan director Gustavo Dudamel for a special presentation in which your voice will be accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and the Los Angeles Boys Choir.

The show that can be seen next Friday, September 3 on Disney Plus It has been described by Eilish as a love letter for Los Angeles, a city that he considers influenced his art. “Disney is incredibly iconic, so collaborating on something like this is a great honor,” he said in a statement. “Being able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and in which I grew up is very exciting for me. I hope you love it. “

Gustavo Dudamel received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

The concert was recorded on the famous stage Hollywood bowl Los Angeles under the direction of the filmmakers Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and the animator and scriptwriter Patrick Osborne.

Will it be as iconic a moment as the duo of Freddie Mercury and Monstserrat Caballé and their interpretation of Barcelona? Perhaps it is one of the musical gifts that this generation of 2021 needs.

Musical extravaganza

But do not think that Billie will be the only one who will draw attention to the stage because his companion, the Venezuelan director Gustavo Dudamel, has also given so much to talk about that it even inspired the television series Mozart in the Jungle (starring Gael Garcia Bernal) and is considered today a superstar of classical music while maintaining a pop celebrity image.

Coveted by the best orchestras in the world, Dudamel received this year an offer to direct the Paris Opera for the next six years, although without leaving the Los Angeles Philharmonic with which he maintains a contract until 2025-2026.

Billie was also Dudamel’s special guest at the Hollywood Bowl reopening concert., in May of this year, after the cessation of presentations for fourteen months due to the pandemic.

“Welcome back” were Dudamel’s first words as he took the stage with a smaller group of musicians seated at a distance and wearing their masks. “For us, it’s like a resurrection,” he told his audience that night. Thanking health workers over and over again, he added: “Health is everything.”

New aesthetics

Although her fans are looking forward to hearing Eilish’s well-known hits (Bad guy, All the good girls go to hell), perhaps even in new versions, the concert is part of the promotion of his latest album, Happier Than Ever, which although he maintains his vocal style (described by his brother as a warm mix between a whisper and a murmur), does differ from his predecessor.

Part of that evolution and new musical risk was to include a theme inspired by the genre bossa nova. Also as a thank you to his followers in Brazil, a country that he affirms holds a special place in his heart.

“I felt like I did the best thing I could have done with a second album: I didn’t stay doing exactly the same thing, but I didn’t switch to something else either, I grew up. I thought that was really good, “he said in an interview for NPR.

In addition, he took the opportunity to clear doubts about his appearance and the reasons for his recent change that brought him millions of ‘likes’ on Instagram when he uploaded his new look.

“With the aesthetics and the eras of a musician or an artist, everything is for the eyes only. It really isn’t real, ”he stressed. “In terms of promoting the album, and the photoshoots, everything has a certain flair, but it doesn’t change you. It is just a choice for something you wanted to achieve visually. I did the same for my first album – I chose to have a look, an aesthetic and a style for that album, I wanted it to be a little creepy, more like horror and darkness and on the theme of monsters under your bed. But for this one, I wanted the old Hollywood theme, beautiful and always stylish.”She said about her new platinum blonde hair.

Another big hit for Billie in 2021 was the song You will forget it, which he recorded together with Rosalía for the HBO series Euphoria. Also, he will soon debut with the song No Time to Die, central theme of the next James Bond film of the same name.