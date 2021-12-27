What is thrombocytopenia ?: The blood disease that affects Julia Roberts

The iconic actress of the nineties, Julia Roberts, well remembered for her roles in “Pretty Woman”, “The Runaway Bride” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, today he suffers from thrombocytopenia, a disease that affects platelet production, according to The Herald of Mexico.

That is, Roberts’s organism does not coagulate well. As explained by the Mayo Clinic website, the disease “It can be caused by a bone marrow disorder such as leukemia or an immune system problem. Or it can be a side effect of certain medications.” and also stresses that it can “affect both children and adults”.

About its symptoms, thrombocytopenia generates bruises and “superficial bleeding in the skin, favoring the formation of eruptions of reddish-purple dots the size of a pinhead (petechiae)”.

Celebrating 19 years of marriage

At the same time, this 2021 was a very important year for Julia, since she was married for 19 years to Daniel Moder, the actress’s discreet husband, who still works as a cinematographer, even remember that the love between them was born during the filming of “The Mexican”, a tape from the year 2001.

So after several decades, the couple had 3 children, we mean the twins: Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry Daniel.

Today the actress who made Richard Gere and Hugh Grant sigh, only has eyes for her husband, who confesses makes her feel very comfortable.

This is what Julia Roberts once said about her husband. “He is my favorite human. I am more interested in what he has to say or his point of view than anyone. Really, we are so lucky in that sense. We just really like each other and enjoy each other’s company.”

