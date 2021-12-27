What did Brad Pitt, Emma Watson, Natalie Portman, and other Hollywood stars study before they became famous? | Shows

Hollywood has an ostentatious roster of stars who, year after year, bring out their talents in successful film productions. Many of these celebrities knew early on that acting was their thing; However, others discovered it during or after passing through university classrooms studying other careers. Here we tell you who it is.

Brad Pitt

The actor began his career in Journalism at Columbia University, but decided to abandon it permanently to move to California, as he was convinced that acting was his true vocation.

Brad Pitt studied Journalism, as did Hugh Jackman and Denzel Washington. Photo: AFP

Emma Watson

The young woman, famous for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, studied English Literature at Brown University, located in Rhode Island, and in 2014 she managed to graduate. Today she is a female activist and defender of Human Rights. Unlike her colleagues on this list, the actress went to college after becoming famous.

Emma Watson remembers when she played Hermione in Harry Potter. Photo: Composition LR / EFE

Ashton Kutcher

On the other hand, the remembered member of That ’70s Show began his career in Biochemical Engineering at the University of Iowa; However, she dropped out of school to dedicate herself to modeling and later ventured into the world of acting.

Ashton Kutcher studied Biochemical Engineering before becoming an actor. Photo: AFP

Natalie Portman

The Oscar-winning protagonist of The Black Swan has not only had great success on the big screen. In 1999, she began to prepare professionally for a career in Psychology and graduated in 2003 from the prestigious Harvard University as an outstanding student of her class.

The actress will participate in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, to premiere in 2022. Photo: EFE

Hugh jackman

Like Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman studied journalism, although he did manage to graduate. She came to acting almost by chance. During her senior year, she began looking for electives to increase her credits and enrolled in a drama course. After finishing it, he realized that he wanted to continue, so he enrolled in the Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

Jackman has battled skin cancer up to six times. Photo: Hugh Jackman / Instagram

Elsa Pataky

For her part, the Spanish actress Pataky studied Journalism at the San Pablo CEU University in Madrid and at the same time Dramatic Art. Finally, he decided to dedicate himself fully to acting.

Elsa Pataky studied Journalism while preparing to be an actress. Photo: AFP

Gerard butler

The protagonist of 300 was not always a Hollywood star. Before participating in renowned film productions, the Scottish actor studied law at the University of Glasgow. During his time in the classrooms, he became president of the student society. He took a year off in California, United States and then returned to Scotland to finish his career.

Gerardo Butler will star in a new Lionsgate production. Photo: Instagram / Gerard Butler

Lisa kudrow

Finally, we have who gave life to the charismatic Phoebe Buffay on the Friends series. Actress Lisa Kudrow graduated from Biology and worked for eight years with her father, a doctor by profession.