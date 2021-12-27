What are the teams that no one wants to face in the NFL playoffs?

We identify the most fiery teams in the final stretch of the regular season, heading into the postseason

In the Week 16 from NFLFive teams have been added to play in the postseason, whatever happens.

Let us remember that, since last year, there are seven teams per Conference that they are going to qualify, which implies that there will be one more playoff game compared to the veteran previous format.

The way the Eagles, Chiefs and Bengals are playing down the stretch of the season, no one will want to see them in the playoffs. ESPN.com

Playing in the postseason means taking on higher-rated teams in definitive games.

I’m not telling you anything that you don’t know, but today I want to bring to your consideration those teams that can represent a real headache. That is, those teams that no one will want to face in the postseason.

American Conference

After adding their eighth consecutive victory, the Kansas city chiefs, current champions of the American, they are the most stoned team. The Chiefs They achieved their sixth divisional title this Sunday and are playing at the 2020 level.

They are currently the No. 1 seeded team of the Conference, and to ensure that first place they would rest in the Wild Card Round. For his great defense, for Patrick Mahomes and their offensive weapons, the rival of what Chiefs “The tiger will have been drawn in the raffle”



The numbers of the Indianapolis Colts they don’t represent what this team is. Indy has yet to clinch its postseason ticket, but I have no doubt that it will. They had one of the most difficult calendars, and despite this they have managed to obtain resounding victories such as those achieved against the New england patriots Y Arizona cardinals in the most recent weeks.

The Colts have the current best runner and candidate of Most valuable Player in Jonathan Taylor.

A great running back needs a great offensive line. They have it. His defense – without being the best – is one of the quality units in the league. Carson wentz he’s been his best quarterback since he retired Andrew Luck.

Good luck to whoever faces.

The Cincinnati Bengals have taken control of the North Division of the American. They are, in fact, the best team in that division and have the most explosive offense. Joe burrow He comes from adding more than 500 yards for the first time in his career and also achieved four touchdown passes.

Its young, upright, and equally explosive receivers –Ja’Marr Chase Y Tee Higgins– They are very fast and skillful running routes. Very reliable with the hands. Not to mention its versatile broker Joe mixon. Defense is the best in that division today.

Stoned and with those weapons, they look like a formidable opponent to anyone who runs into them in the postseason.

National Conference

For obvious reasons and despite his recent stumbles in Conference Finals, the Green bay packers They are a very careful opponent in the playoffs. Taking on the top MVP candidate is not an easy undertaking.

As if that were not enough, this team is more talented than previous years. Aaron jones He is one of the best runners in the Conference, not to mention the receivers it has Aaron Rodgers; the main Davante adams it’s a threat.

The defensive of Packers It is tough, and has improved a lot since that painful display of Week 1.

This team is more talented than previous years. Probably, Green bay take first place in the National, so I would not play in the Wild Card Round.

For those who meet them in the Divisional Round he will have to offer his best version.

Without errors.

A team from the same conference and it remains to be seen if it will qualify, are the Philadelphia Eagles. If they get their ticket to the postseason, the Eagles they can be a very difficult opponent.

Jalen hurtsHe has been a very good quarterback and can solve difficult moments with his legs. Hurts has resources. Unlike other years, they have a better offensive line.

His tough defense ranks No. 4 in the league in average passing yards at 6.5 and fourth in yards allowed per carry at 3.9.

We have two weeks ahead of us and many things can happen. Attentive to what the end of the season brings us.