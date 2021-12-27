Weather stations controlled by iPhone

This weather station has one of the key characteristics of this type of product, and that is that it is suitable for both indoors and outdoors, so you can use it both indoors, in your garden or patio. The parameters that it measures by default are the temperature, humidity, air quality, Noise level or barometric pressure.

However, Netatmo, as we will see later, also has a wide variety of devices that are capable of adding possibilities to this station, with which you can also configure real-time alerts to notify you of any modification that you have previously configured. It will also allow you to access all data remotely and even with your voice. Also, in this case, the pack has a built-in protector for the transmitter, this way you can place it in a much safer way outside.

Netatmo NWS01-EC Indoor Outdoor Wireless Weather Station

This weather station is the same as the one we told you about previously, but with a small difference that you have to take into account, and that is that it does not have any protector to be able to place it outside in the proper way. Therefore, this pack is much more oriented to all users who want to have a weather station Inside the house or simply inside an enclosure.

With it you can measure parameters such as temperature, humidity, air quality, Noise level wave barometric pressure. It also gives you the possibility of establishing different alerts so that you are warned when a value goes down or rises above the configuration that you have established. Another differential feature is that you can access all data regardless of where you are and when, all from your iPhone.

Complementary accessories

As we mentioned before, one of the points for which Netatmo stands out in this way within the world of home automation accessories, and in this specific case, in weather stations is due to the large number of accessories it provides to personalize your station to your liking.

Additional Module for Netatmo Weather Station

The Netatmo station by default is composed of two different modules, however, depending on the needs of the users, purchase one or more additional modules Controlling many more rooms or many more places can be of great help, and for this reason, the brand itself allows you to acquire all the ones you need.

Netatmo NWA01-WW Anemometer for Netatmo Weather Station

When it comes to adding troops to the Netatmo station, it is not only the additional modules that you can purchase, as there are other devices that will allow you to have much more specific parameters controlled. One of them is this Anemometer that will allow you to measure the wind evolution, as well as its speed or direction at all times.

Netatmo NRG01-WW Wireless Rain Gauge for Netatmo Weather Station

We go with another accessory for the Weather Station, in this case a Rain Gauge that will allow you to know the rainfall level in real time. Even with this, you will have access to a history that will allow you to follow the evolution of the rain. You can also set alerts so that the moment it starts to rain, your iPhone will notify you of it.

Stations of the rest of the brands

Once we have already told you about Netatmo and the entire ecosystem that you can form with its different devices, it is time to give prominence to other brands that also have high-quality devices and that will surely delight all users who want have the whole environment of your home well controlled.

Eve Weather – Smart Weather Station

This weather station of the Eve brand, which is one of the companies that has more products compatible with HomeKit, has the possibility of registering, with a really small device, numerous parameters such as the temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure outside, and even instantly view weather trends on your iPhone.

His design is very elegant, made of anodized aluminum, with IPX4 certification for water resistance. It is fully compatible with HomeKit, so you can use Siri to ask any aspect of the weather conditions that this station is capable of measuring and recording. In addition, you can be calm about what this device will do with your different data, since these do not come out of it at any time.

ACMHNC Wifi Weather Station with Phone App

The ACMHNC brand has in this case a station that, although it is not compatible with HomeKit, does have a application so that users can access all the information, which it is capable of providing, from the iPhone itself. It has a LCD screen with 4 levels of backlight where you will also have available the information of the station itself.

This station provides you with the weather forecast for the next four days, while collecting parameters such as the temperature Y humidity both exterior and interior, barometric pressure and speed of time. It is a much simpler station than Netatmo, but it can be used perfectly to have this information at home and on your iPhone.

WLAN Weather Station with 3 Outdoor Sensors

This Weather station comes from the EACHEN brand, and it is a very interesting option to be able to have certain environmental parameters controlled inside the house. In addition, this station is compatible with the Smart Life and Google Weather app, so you will be able to access all the data that you collect through them.

However, it also has a screen Through which it shows the parameters collected by the three sensors that this Meteorological Station has to measure temperature, humidity, trend and data history. It also has the ability to configure smart message alerts.

SwitchBot Hygrometer Indoor

We end this compilation of Weather Stations with a really simple and cheap alternative offered in this case by the SwitchBot brand. It is a device that is designed to be able to easily monitor the environment, to be able to have information related to the temperature Y humidityon your iPhone.

In addition, despite having a very cheap price, it has two of the key functions that we mentioned at the beginning of this post, and it is totally compatible with HomeKit, and in addition, it also allows you set alerts so you can be aware of when a value exceeds an upper or lower limit that you have previously set.

Which one are we left with?

Whenever we carry out a compilation of products, from the editorial team of La Manzana Mordida we like to tell you of all the options, it has been the one that has caught our attention the most. However, you have to bear in mind that this is our point of view, totally subjective and subject to specific needs and tastes, so it may or may not be in line with your opinion.

Evidently the highest quality and most complete option is the one that offers Netatmo, since you can not only have access to the Weather Station, but it also has several accessories to use to measure more specific environmental parameters. However, the inexpensive and simple option it offers SwitchBot It is ideal for those users who do not want to get complicated neither in functions nor in price, and want to start with an option that has a very positive quality / price ratio.