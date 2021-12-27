Was William Shakespeare reincarnated as Anne Hathaway’s husband?

Undoubtedly, William Shakespeare is one of the most recognized writers in the history of literature. For this reason, his face is part of the public knowledge of the culture, despite the fact that it was only portrayed through paintings.

When actress Anne Hathaway’s husband was first seen, many found it quite similar to that of the well-known author. And it is that according to the viral posts, the man is equal to the iconic writer. But nevertheless, this would not be the only coincidence that would unite these two icons.

It is one of the most popular viral conspiracy theories in Internet. In this, it is assured that William Shakespeare and his wife, would have reincarnated in the husband of Anne Hathaway and in the same actress, respectively.

The viral theory linking William Shakespeare with Anne Hathaway

In 2008, Anne Hathaway began a relationship with fellow actor Adam Shulman. Despite keeping their relationship private, the couple announced their engagement in 2011 and began appearing on the Red Carpets together. It was at this time that users noticed a unique feature.

And it is that Shulman quite physically resembles the playwright William Shakespeare, at least according to how he was represented in the paintings. What started as a curious similarity, it quickly turned into a conspiracy to search for more matches.

For example, both Shulman and William Shakespeare were born in April, but centuries apart. Likewise, they share the last letters of their name and the first letters of their last name. But nevertheless, What most attracted attention was the information on their wives.

And it is that Shakespeare also had a well-known wife, whose name was none other than Anne Hathaway. This coincidence of names further increased the theory of a reincarnation of the couple, to continue their love in the present.

In addition, the theory became stronger when one of the phrases that William Shakespeare dedicated to his wife became known. «I managed to be famous in this life and you will be famous in the next», the author would have said to his beloved, something that for some, was fulfilled.