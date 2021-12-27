The ‘Piojo’ showed since his arrival his commitment to the Flock: “I know what it represents for the people, for the fans and I come to give my maximum”

Roberto Alvarado, reinforcement of Chivas For the Clausura 2022, he arrived in Guadalajara on Monday morning and immediately gave his first words as a Flock player, in which he was very happy about a new challenge that he will have in his career, in which he already has four teams of Liga MX.

Caption | ESPN

“Very happy to be here. It is a new challenge and I am very happy to arrive at Chivas. I know what it represents for the people, for the fans and I have come to do my best. I am very happy for this new challenge ”, were the first words of ‘Piojo’ as a Guadalajara footballer.

Alvarado arrived in Guadalajara around 11 a.m. on Monday. The footballer did it already with Chivas clothing, as he wore a mask and jacket of the rojiblanco team.

It is expected that, in the next few hours, the footballer who was born in Irapuato will present the pertinent medical examinations to later join the work of the rojiblancos first team, currently commanded by Marcelo Michel Leaño.

Guadalajara will be the fourth team of ‘Piojo’ in Liga MX. The 23-year-old youth appeared in the maximum circuit with Pachuca, a team with which he played 11 matches in which he added 356 minutes, time in which he scored a goal.

He left the Tuzos in the summer of 2017 to go to Necaxa, with whom he spent a year. With the Rays he faced 27 commitments, in which he contributed with two goals and five assists in the 2,687 minutes that he participated.

In 2018, at the hand of Ricardo Peláez, he arrived at Cruz Azul, with whom he lasted three and a half years, time in which, in addition to obtaining a Liga MX title, he played 144 matches, with 19 annotations and 25 assists in the 9,863 minutes that it had as celestial.