“Totally excited”: Britney Spears gave herself beauty treatments

U.S-. A month and a half ago, on November 12, Britney Spears He finally achieved his long-awaited freedom after spending 13 years under the tutelage of his father Jamie spears. According to sources close to the pop princess, she is “totally excited” to make her own decisions, some of which she already shared through her Instagram.

Since he is a totally free person, Spears He has given himself several experiences, including some beauty treatments. A source revealed that the plastic surgeon of Beverly hills, the Dr. Gabriel Chiu, made a home visit to the artist the weekend before Christmas. The singer received two treatments, InMode’s Forma and EmSculpt, both minimally invasive.

“She seemed very excited to be able to make decisions for herself like this and to work with Dr. Chiu to feel like herself,” said the source. Some days after Spears shared a video of herself accompanied by the surgeon in her stories of Instagram. The pop princess also showed some little things that she has achieved since her freedom, like getting back to driving a car or spending her own money.

“I have been under guardianship for 13 years. It’s a long time to be in a situation that you don’t want to be in. I am honestly grateful for each day. Being able to have my car keys, and being able to be independent and feel like a woman. Having an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things but they make a big difference, “he said. Spears in Instagram at the end of November.

At the last court hearing earlier this month, Judge Brenda penny He reported that Spears you are free to manage your finances and do business on your own. “… You have the ability to execute documents that conduct business transactions on your own behalf and that any prior order issued by this court regarding restricting your ability to sign estate plan documents was revoked,” the court ruled.