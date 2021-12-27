Top scandals of national and international entertainment

The scandals that have turned the world and have caused tears and amazement among the stars They are part of this section that you can find periodically on the website of the Vea magazine and where will you see the scandals most famous of the world of stars. A space to remember the most controversial moments of the showbiz national and international.

Michael jackson Photo: getty

WAS MURDERED?

The death of Michael jackson, on June 25, 2009, caused an avalanche of confusion. In 2011, Conrad Murray, the doctor, who administered a powerful painkiller, was sentenced to four years in prison, allegedly causing his death. The singer’s father said Michael had been killed.

MY POOR DEVIL

Macaulay Culkin, the mischievous protagonist of My poor little angel, fell into drugs, and although he said he had no problem with them, he hit rock bottom. The actor, very deteriorated, was arrested, in 2004, for possession of drugs and medicines, such as Xanax and Clonazepam. He was in rehab.

BAD DRINKS

Domestic violence ended the marriage of Tatiana Arango placeholder image, former participant of Desafío 2011 and actress of La Selección. Accordionist Alvin Anaya, her husband, beat her outside a nightclub, and the fight was recorded on video. La paisa rebuilt his life with a soccer player.

TOM, THE BELIEVER

Many say that Tom cruise, a leading member of Scientology, has lost, by practicing this doctrine, his two marriages, with Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, who never followed him. The actor has been estranged from his youngest daughter, Suri, but lives happily, because his older children, Isabella and Connor, share his faith.

ALL FOR ONE MOVIE

No one saw it coming but Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston They separated. The problems began during the filming of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which Pitt starred with Angelina Jolie. Brad fell in love with her, which is why a five-year marriage ended. It is said that they have seen each other again on more than one occasion, and that there is still fire between them.

