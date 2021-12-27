Tom Holland’s excitement at remembering the priceless gift Robert Downey Jr. gave him.

Tom Holland carries out the promotion of what will be (we have zero doubts) the premiere of the year Spider-Man: No Way Home. One of the invitations the young actor received was for the popular YouTube series Hot ones from First We Feast, where celebrities are interviewed while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings.

During the spicy talk, Tom recalled one of the most important moments of his career, his MCU debut. Holland began his journey as one of the attachments of the Team iron man for the battle between heroes of Captain America: Civil War. From that moment on, Spidey continued to appear and increase the love of the fans more and more. The hero got a solo trilogy and participation in the massive events of the MCU with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

At that time, Tom brought up a unique moment and is linked to the giant of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. The British actor recalled that in 2018 Robert invited him and his family to see the premiere of the Black Panther moment. Before starting the film, Paddy, Tom’s younger brother, entered the room carrying the original Iron Man case, the same one that Robert used for the film that started everything in the MCU. The reason is that the actor had given him the helmet and since Paddy is very young, Tom had the difficult task (?) Of taking care of the gift.

“Actually, they gave me my favorite memory; well, they didn’t give it to me, they gave it to my little brother Paddy. When Black Panther came out, Robert Downey Jr. was doing Dr. Dolittle in London and he was staying across the street from where I liveTom explained.

“He took us to a screening of Black Panther at his house, and Paddy runs into the room holding the original Iron Man helmet and Downey had given it to him as a gift. That’s really special to me because I was lucky enough to join the MCU, but I joined very late, and that memory, you know, is from the original movie, that’s the birthplace of this amazing world that Kevin Feige and Marvel created. and Downey and Favreau started so having something from that movie is a huge honor“Tom concluded excited and tearful.

The chemistry that Tom achieved on screen with Robert is unique and the actor’s anecdote reflects that this feeling of affection is not scripted at all.