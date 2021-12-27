Tom Holland responds to Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel: “Superhero movies are true art”

A few years ago Martin Scorsese declared that the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “they weren’t cinema” and that they were more like an amusement park. Since then, other renowned personalities in the cinema such as Denis Villeneuve or Ridley Scott have not hesitated to rant about superhero feature films.

Now, Tom Holland, star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that has become the highest grossing film of the pandemic, has responded in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to the harsh criticism of the acclaimed director: “You can ask Scorsese, ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it is because he’s never made one.”.

“I’ve done Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in conversation for the Oscars, and the only difference really is that one is much more expensive than the other. But the way you approach the character, the way the director trace the arc of the story … it’s all the same, just on a different scale “, adds the actor referring to ‘The impossible’, which received a nomination in 2012. He continues cataloging the proposals of superheroes such as “true art”.

Higher pressure

Holland also notes that the pressure on performers performing this genre is even greater: “When you make these films you know that, whether they are good or bad, millions of people will see them, whereas when you make a small independent film if it is not very good no one will see it. So there are different levels of pressure. You can ask Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, people who have made the kind of movies that are ‘Oscar-worthy’ and they will tell you they are the same. “