Today Tamaulipas – Hidalgo They provide more than 3 million 189 thousand general medicine consultations during the year in Hidalgo

They provide more than 3 million 189 thousand general medicine consultations during the year in Hidalgo

Even with a pandemic, in Hidalgo the premise of offering health care to the population with ailments of another nature continues, highlighted the head of the State Health Secretariat (SSH), Alejandro Efraín Benítez Herrera

Hidalgo dentist providing care to a patient



Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo. – Even with a pandemic, in gentleman continuity is given to the premise of offering health care to the population with ailments of another nature, highlighted the head of the State Health Secretariat (SSH), Alejandro Efraín Benítez Herrera. According to the official, despite the fact that for almost two years the attention to the crisis that has been experienced since the appearance of the Covid-19 It caused a delay in the coverage of other ailments, the personnel of the sector continued with their work and in 2021 alone, more than 3,189 thousand general and family medicine consultations were provided; 285 thousand 176 specialty consultations; 99 thousand 645 dental consultations and 316 thousand 95 emergency services. In addition, in order to provide health services to the population in hard-to-reach locations, through the 25 different mobile medical units in the sector, more than 138 thousand 282 consultations were granted during the year, contributing to the provision of medical care. Similarly, the 38 mobile medical units of the Health Services of gentlemanThey maintain a presence in 26 municipalities of the state, which represents coverage in 352 localities with more than 71,200 residents of Hidalgo; conducting 97 thousand 338 general consultations and one thousand 831 dental consultations. In order to provide an integrated management of chronic diseases and their risk factors in adults, 47,448 detections of arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, overweight and obesity were carried out. To the actions of attention to the health of the population of responsibility, the personnel of these units joined the actions for the containment and prevention of the Covid-19 in the municipalities with the highest incidence in the state. To strengthen this attention to the population and in view of the high demand for consultations with specialized doctors, public policies were established for the management of medical equipment and consolidation of the state telemedicine network, as a result, Hidalgo is the third state with the highest number of actions in telehealth at the national level, helping to reduce access gaps in the provision of medical services. With the implementation of this strategy, a total of two thousand teleconsultations have been granted in the last five years in more than 33 specialties through 7 interconsultant hospitals and, derived from the pandemic and with the aim of not suspending or reactivating medical care The teleconsultation service was implemented in 5 specialized medical units.

