Three huge asteroids are fast approaching Earth

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) disclosed in a statement that three asteroids will pass close to Earth in the next few weeks without representing risk some collision.

The first of the three meteors, identified as Ah, measures approximately 107 meters long and will pass 4.55 million kilometers from our planet on December 27. The second, called AE3, will be at its closest point to us on the 29th of the same month. Its 149 meters in length will approach 3.54 million kilometers.

Finally, the third and last asteroid that will approach the Earth was named YE15; Its seven meters in size will not represent a danger to life during January 6, 2022, when it will approach .5 million kilometers.

It should be noted that the NASA classified them as “not dangerous” for our planet because the orbit of none will pass less than 150 meters away, the minimum required to classify them as a threat.

Can we avoid an impact?

A simulation made by scientists from the POT, and presented during the seventh edition of the Planetary Defense Conference, determined that according to current technology it would be impossible to avoid the collision of a meteor with our planet.

The issue took on great relevance given the speculations of the world community about possible developments that help humanity to solve the approach of special rocks. The agency indicated that it would not be possible to prevent the coup even with a margin of six months.

The foregoing is not a conclusive factor in the possibility of containing the impact of asteroids, since mathematical calculations indicate that using spacecraft for the diversion could work with years of technological advances.

My name is Juan Pablo Chaidez Aispuro, born in Culiacán, Sinaloa in a small family whose nucleus originally consisted of four people: father, mother and two children. From my early years I showed a taste for watching the news and staying informed. I graduated from the 2014 – 2018 generation of a degree in Journalism from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), the first in that career since its opening. Regarding professional experience, I was able to gain apprenticeship during a period of six months in the sports area of ​​the Noroeste newspaper, where I did professional internships. Later, I had the opportunity to spend another six months in the ranks of Radio Sinaloa, particularly in the news station Informativo Puro Sinaloa, of the state government. There I covered local issues, recorded voice for the newscast, contributed content for other broadcasts and had live participation. Since 2020 I have been in Debate, a company that opened the doors for me to become a web reporter, and months later to occupy the position of Editor on the Debate.com.mx site.

