Three huge asteroids are fast approaching Earth

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) disclosed in a statement that three asteroids will pass close to Earth in the next few weeks without representing risk some collision.

The first of the three meteors, identified as Ah, measures approximately 107 meters long and will pass 4.55 million kilometers from our planet on December 27. The second, called AE3, will be at its closest point to us on the 29th of the same month. Its 149 meters in length will approach 3.54 million kilometers.

Finally, the third and last asteroid that will approach the Earth was named YE15; Its seven meters in size will not represent a danger to life during January 6, 2022, when it will approach .5 million kilometers.

It should be noted that the NASA classified them as “not dangerous” for our planet because the orbit of none will pass less than 150 meters away, the minimum required to classify them as a threat.

Can we avoid an impact?

A simulation made by scientists from the POT, and presented during the seventh edition of the Planetary Defense Conference, determined that according to current technology it would be impossible to avoid the collision of a meteor with our planet.

The issue took on great relevance given the speculations of the world community about possible developments that help humanity to solve the approach of special rocks. The agency indicated that it would not be possible to prevent the coup even with a margin of six months.

The foregoing is not a conclusive factor in the possibility of containing the impact of asteroids, since mathematical calculations indicate that using spacecraft for the diversion could work with years of technological advances.