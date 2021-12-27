THREE asteroids will approach Earth; the first does not take long to arrive

In this last week of the year they will be two asteroids which will pass near the planet earth. The first will pass the December 27 and is identified with the name AH, it is estimated to measure 107 meters and will pass 4.55 million kilometers from Earth, according to information from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). For him December 29, called AE3, of 149 meters and will approach 3.54 million kilometers.

NASA reported that none pose a threat to the planet, since no object within 150 meters is classified as “potentially dangerous”. In consecuense, none signifies a risk even though they meet the minimum distance criterion to which it approaches the Earth, located in the 7.5 million kilometers.

While, For the first week of January 2022, a body named YE15 has been identified, which measures 7 meters (It is the size of a bus), and that it was identified in 2014. The estimated distance it will pass is approximately about 7.4 million kilometers from the planet on January 6.

In the case of the asteroid, it will pass at a shorter distance, although its size does not reach 150 meters.

DART captures its first images

The DART ship captured, through DRACO, the first images 3.2 million kilometers from EarthIt should be remembered that it took off on November 24 aboard the Falcon 9 rocket, which was launched from the space base in California.

The objective of this ship is to deflect the direction of an asteroid and, for now, obtaining images serves to calibrate the camera before the mission begins. Which will allow to move with precision DART.

