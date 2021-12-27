this would be the folding mobile with three screens

In recent years Samsung It has dominated the folding mobile market, and it seems to be working on new concepts. Samsung’s patent for a smartphone with triple screen and two folds, a step beyond current models.

The recent Oppo Find N and Huawei P50 Pocket make it clear that other manufacturers want to steal share from Samsung in this segment, so the South Korean brand works on new ideas. This future model will include a secondary exterior screen and a interior screen that folds into three parts, thanks to the use of two hinges.

What does Samsung mean?

The patent describes details such as the fingerprint reader and selfie camera under the main screen, a panel that would also support the stylus S Pen. In the back it would include a triple main camera, something already common in recent mobiles.

The internal design of the folding would have peculiarities, for example, a double antenna to compensate for loss of coverage what this format supposes. In fact, the possibility of adding more antennas to boost the signal is mentioned.

We also have a double battery, which would go on the outermost panels, leaving the central one free. In addition to the USB connector, Samsung would include a HDMI video output, perhaps the aspect that generates the most doubts.

A standard HDMI is too large for a mobile phone, and furthermore a reference is also made to a MicroSD card slot and a headphone jack. It is possible that Samsung’s patent seeks to cover all the possibilities, although they will not be implemented later.

Samsung obtained this patent in December 2021, but we do not know when it would launch a triple screen folding, nor if it really has the technology to manufacture a mobile like this at a commercial level.

In fact, at the beginning of 2020 we already saw a Xiaomi folding with three parts, and since then the prototype does not seem to have made any progress, nor does it have an expected launch date.

Of course, the Samsung’s triple folding screen mobile is spectacularBut the brand is focused on the Galaxy S22s for the next few months, and will probably not introduce new folding until the summer of 2022.

Via: LetsGoDigital