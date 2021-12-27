“This will help a lot of children”: Meghan Trainor made Jojo Siwa cry with a huge gesture

U.S-. Jojo siwa received Christmas in advance during The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and she couldn’t have been more excited. The dancer was invited to host the show for the first time, and welcomed Meghan trainor. The singer gave the 18-year-old a donation of one hundred thousand dollars for her foundation Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Jojo siwa had the honor of being the presenter in The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and her friend Meghan trainor, who was the guest of the day, presented him with a large check for one hundred thousand dollars, the largest donation the organization received so far. “I watch your show every day, but I saw the episode where you talk about the JoJo Siwa Childhood Cancer Foundation and I adore you,” said the 28-year-old singer.

“I have met many fans who are going through this with their families. It is very difficult, so I thank you very much for doing that, and I am beyond proud of you and adore you. And I wanted to make a donation, “he continued. Meghan trainor. Immediately the artist gave him to Siwa the huge check, which quickly brought the dancer to tears. “I’m not crying, I swear,” joked the driver.

“It’s been a solid 12 hours since I cried, but this means a lot. Thank you! This will help many children. I had no idea about this, I’m so off guard. This is the largest donation we have received so far for the charity, ”he said. Siwa. The young singer launched the non-profit organization earlier this month, explaining that it was “something I’ve wanted to create for YEARS.”

“I have been working on the creation of this foundation to help children who have been diagnosed with cancer have a better life, I want to renovate the hospital rooms, take them on a trip to Disney, surprise an entire pediatric hospital with new rooms. games, anything to see the children smile! I will also use this foundation to donate to families affected by childhood cancer, “he said. Siwa in your ad.