This is what Madison Pettis looks like, the girl from the movie The Game Plan with The Rock in 2007 | Famous
In the 2007 film ‘The Game Plan’, Madison pettis was the co-star along with Dwayne johnson. She was 8 years old and played the role of the daughter of the actor and former WWE wrestler.
With her role in the sports comedy, Pettis became well known in Hollywood, although she had already had a few appearances on children’s shows such as ‘Barney and Friends’ and ‘Hannah Montana’ in 2007.
Now, after 14 years of her role with The Rock, the actress is now a 23-year-old woman and is still in the world of show business, in addition to venturing into modeling.
This is what Madison Pettis, the girl from ‘the Game Plan’ looks like
Pettis has continued her acting career since her appearance in the Disney movie with Dwayne Johnson and is even a social media influencer with more than 4.3 million followers on her Instagram.
Among the projects Pettis has done are the series ‘Life with Boys’ (2011-2013) and the films ‘Do You Believe?’ (2015) and ‘American Pie Presents: Girls Rules’ (2020) from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
In more recent times she has appeared as one of the leads in the Netflix film ‘He’s All That’ (2021), which is a reimagining of the 1999 film ‘She’s All That’, as well as the miniseries ‘Fancy Nancy Clancy’.
Madison Pettis, model for Rihanna
In addition to her acting career, Pettis is a model for the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which is owned by the singer. Rihanna and that is characterized by having inclusive sets for all sizes.
It was in September 2020 when the actress shared on her Instagram that she had been named an ambassador for the clothing brand and has since shared several images using the line’s outfits.
In August, she confessed to Teen Vogue that it was she who sought out the lingerie brand because she loves that clothes make any woman who wants to wear them feel sexy on her skin.