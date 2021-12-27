This is the actor who made him pursue acting

Every December 27, Timotheé Chalamet celebrates a new birthday. And many fans appreciate that the actor continues giving them more and more movies every year. To commemorate a new return to the sun, we will tell you below what person was it that detonated that this movie star decide to dedicate his life to the big screen.

Who was the actor and character for whom Timotheé Chalamet decided to dedicate himself to the cinema?

After being part of films such as Lady Bird or Call Me By Your Name, Timotheé Chalamet achieved skyrocket your fame and earn a big name in Hollywood.

But the truth is that there was a iconic character and actor in particular because the 26-year-old decided to dedicate himself to the cinema.

In an interview with FOX 5 DC, he mentioned that it was nothing more and nothing less than the Joker character in Batman movie. “The Knight of the Night” (2008). This in the middle of promoting Dune, alongside Zendaya.

“When I was 12 and I saw Heath Ledger in ‘The Dark Knight’, I had a feeling that he had no idea what he was doing, but he also had a little idea what he was doing, and that really marked me”, He explained.

Already in the past, Timotheé Chalamet had mentioned that he loves the world of superheroes. This is because on one occasion, he stated that is a fan of Batman, and also from Robin.

“When I was five years old, the people in the elevator I was wondering what my name was and I would answer Robin”He once told Variety magazine.

Without a doubt, Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, starring Christian Bale, It is a fan favorite. And there is no doubt that Heath Ledger’s character not only gave him multiple actor awards after his passing. Rather, it was immortalized forever as one of the best performances in history, and that several figures of the cinema always cite as a reference.