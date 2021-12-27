This is how Edwin Cardona would arrive at América de Cali

File Image: Edwin Cardona, Colombian player in Argentina (Photo by Hernan Cortez / Getty Images)

The future of midfielder Edwin Cardona would be in Cali under the colors of America, according to a version released in the last hours by the newspaper El País, from the capital of Valle del Cauca.

The Cali club would go to a third party who would put the necessary capital for Cardona to start 2022 as a team card.

The Cali newspaper explains that The person in charge of the rapprochement between the partner and the entity commanded by Tulio Gómez is Juan Carlos Osorio, current America strategist, who has managed Cardona at Atlético Nacional in 2014.

Although El País does not provide details on how advanced the negotiation is, it highlights that America that the reds could contract for once, since he must comply with the sanction imposed by the Chamber of Resolutions of the Colombian Soccer Federation for the case of Rafael Carrascal.

According to Caracol Radio, on January 2, 2022, Edwin Cardona could arrive in Cali to negotiate a future signing with America / (Twitter: @EVBarCaracol)

The figure that América de Cali would use is not new. In the last weeks, businessman Cristian Daes proposed to Junior from Barranquilla to acquire Miguel Ángel Borja, new reinforcement of the Barranquilla club.

Despite the above, Junior’s board of directors took a step forward and brought the “good son”, as Álex Char named him, to the bosom of the shark group.

Read more | Christian Daes assured that he wants to help the Junior of Barranquilla to specify the signing of Miguel Borja – infobae

Cardona: the jewel yearned for by the clubs of South America

Cardona, in training sessions at Boca Juniors. Boca Juniors Club Credit

The player, days from closing the cycle with the Argentine xeneixe, is seduced by Racing de Avellaneda, a club that would seek to overtake América de Cali in the claim to possess their sports rights.

For this, he would have advanced in dialogues with Xolos de Tijuana, the owner of his file, to ensure the arrival of the striker at his bosom.

In a previous report by Infobae Colombia, Tomás Dávila, reported that to the coach of The academy, Fernando Gago, would be interested in having the Colombian for next season, also considering that they were teammates as footballers in Boca a couple of years ago. This is how Dávila referred to the possible arrival of the Antioquia midfielder at Racing:

“Edwin Cardona is a player who is interested in Racing, that conversations have already started, which does not mean that it will come. Xolos de Tijuana owes Racing some money still in the pass of David Barbona (at the time he left for 2 million dollars) so it would not be unreasonable for Cardona to reach the Academy, it is true that there is no minor detail and it has to do with the player’s salary, which is quite high, But it is a reality that Gago had him as a partner and that in Racing he is interested, that is why the talks have already started”.

Racing would make an attempt to enlist the services of the Colombian, even knowing that Cardona’s salary in Boca was shared, since 50% was paid by Tijuana and the other half corresponded to Boca. So things, 100% of the salary would be almost unpayable, unless the team chaired by Víctor Blanco makes a bet and total investment for him, taking advantage of the fact that Tijuana owes money to Racing for the pass of Argentine David Barbona, who today is in the MX League.

This panorama would change if the intention of the Valle del Cauca club to put the necessary resources to bring Cardona to América de Cali is confirmed.

KEEP READING:

The dramatic story of the former member of ‘Yo me llamo’ who was the biological son of singer Oscar Agudelo

Travel agency deceived two schools and stole more than $ 360 million – Infobae