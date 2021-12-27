This is how Comet Leonard was seen in Mexico and in the world | Photos

Millennium Digital

Comets are undoubtedly one of the most impressive astronomical phenomena and they can seldom be visible, this is the case of Comet Leonard that for 80 thousand years it was invisible and from December 12 it could be seen, but since last December 25 It could be seen in several countries of the southern hemisphere and even in Mexico.

Through social networks, several images and videos of the passage of the Leonard’s comet which is also known as the Christmas comet, which had not been seen for 80 thousand years, so it was quite a success.

In some parts of Mexico Comet Leonard was seen in places like Valladolid, Yucatán or very close to the Colima volcano. If you have not yet had the opportunity to observe it, you may be lucky these days, as astronomers assure that Leonard will reach his minimum distance from the Sun on January 3, 2022.

The reason it is so difficult to see this comet is that it takes 80 thousand years to go around the sun, so it will be the same time that it can be observed in the sky. Here are the best photos and videos of Leonard.

Fotaza the @apod from today. From the Dou Inthanon National Park (Thailand), Comet Leonard (below) and Ariane 5 (above) can be seen ascending with James Webb. ???? Matipon Tangmatitham pic.twitter.com/G9sO7EpT85 – Rodrigo González Peinado (@rodrigogpeinado) December 27, 2021

Comet Leonard from Montevideo with Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 cell phone. The image corresponds to the stacking with Sequator of 10 RAW shots of 16s ISO100 captured with the DeepSkyCamera app. pic.twitter.com/3kG3dFtpF5 – Alberto Ceretta (@ceretta_alberto) December 23, 2021

Image of Comet Leonard captured yesterday night from Penonomé. The comet is visible with small telescopes and binoculars in a SW direction at dusk and can be seen throughout the month of December.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year ✨☄️ pic.twitter.com/waUUVeIjkz – UTP Observatory (@oaputp) December 23, 2021

