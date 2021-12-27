This is how Alexis Vega said goodbye to Uriel Antuna for his possible departure from Chivas

Uriel Antuna and Alexis Vega during Chivas training on September 21, 2021. (Photo: @ Chivas / Twitter)

The world of soccer generates in its squads some friendships between players that are reflected in their understanding both on and off the pitch. One of the most recognizable cases in recent Liga MX tournaments has been the one held by the Mexican forwards Alexis Vega and Uriel Antuna, who have been very close sharing moments as friends on different dates.

Now with the almost confirmed transfer of Uriel Antuna to Machine of Blue Cross, this friendship could be in danger of ending. For the moment, Alexis vega shared on his official Instagram account a moving photograph with his partner making his followers understand that it was a farewell.

Although the image was not accompanied by any writing, various users began to share the image and pointed out that eHe was confirming the separation of the extreme right with the Chivas del Guadalajara.

The soccer players of the Mexican National Team posed in a moving farewell photo (Photo: Instagram capture / alexisvega)

It has been speculated that in the next few hours or the afternoon of this Monday The cement institution will make the arrival of Antuna official as a reinforcement for the next Clausura 2022 tournament.

In addition to the photography on Instagram, Alexis Vega also made a publication on his official Twitter account, in which he ended the pair that both players had on the pitch. “No more tamarind duo”wrote the national forward.

The footballers of the Tri, in addition to forming a very dynamic duo in the squad of the Sacred Flockhave also brought their understanding to the services of the Mexican team. Both players were an important part of the team’s process. Mexico U23 who played the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. From the hand of coach Jaime Lozano, the Aztec team took the bronze medal in the Olympic tournament.

Vega and Antuna had a very close relationship on and off the pitch (Photo: Twitter Capture)

Even in the indiscipline they shared experiences. The two players starred in moments of tension inside the rojiblanco dressing room after breaking the protocol and sanitary measures for COVID-19. On one of their birthdays celebrated in 2020, they came to live at a party with live band music, despite the possible risk of contagion.

The unusual situation provoked the anger of the media in the country, who threw everything against the players and the board of the Sacred Herd. Faced with pressure, Ricardo Peláez, the club’s sports president, made the decision to impose an economic sanction on the two footballers, in addition to separating them for some first-team matches.

The attackers expressed their apologies for their action and have not been seen to violate the protocols of Mexican soccer again. However, his sports performances with the rojiblanco team have not stood out recently and his low level has been questioned by the followers of the Guadalajara institution.

Roberto Alvarado is the first reinforcement of Chivas (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

According to the different reports, Antuna’s arrival in Cruz Azul will take place through a exchange between the directives of Machine and the Chivas. The cement manufacturers will give in the negotiation to Roberto Alvarado so that he can wear the red and white colors in the next tournaments. For their part, Peláez and company will release Antuna and the left back Alejandro Mayorga.

The Guadalajara institution has already made official this Sunday, December 26, the arrival of Louse Alvarado as his first reinforcement in this transfer market. On the part of the celestial ones, no information has been given regarding the transfer between both squads.

