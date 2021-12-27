They reveal the salary that Jesús Angulo would earn with Tigres

The second reinforcement of Tigers, is Jesus Angulo. The Mexican defender will live a new experience in the Liga BBVA MX, after having played with Saints and with Atlas, being champion of Mexican soccer with both institutions and with the intact dream of emigrating to European football in the not too distant future.

The young player, who was part of the Mexican team who hung the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, he joined to

Sebastian Cordova

as the first signings of Tigers And now it has been leaked how much he could earn in his adventure in Nuevo León.

The salary that Jesús Angulo would have

According to information from RG La Deportiva, Angulo would have triple what he earned with Atlas. The same source points out that with Red and black He received a total of 4 million pesos a year, so in Nuevo León he would earn 12.

At his young age, as he is barely 23 years old, he is one of the great promises of Mexican soccer and will reinforce a defense of Tigres that he suffered in the last tournament. Beside Sebastian Cordova, is one of the bets of Miguel Herrera for him Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022.

Tigers keeps training for the next tournament, so it only remains that Jesus Angulo pass the corresponding medical exams to make your signing with the feline squad totally official.

The numbers of Jesús Angulo

In the last tournament, where he managed to become champion of the Mexico shouts Opening 2021 with Atlas, Jesus Angulo played 18 games with the team of Diego Cocca. It was one of the pillars to finish in the second position of the table and break the drought without a title for the Rojinegros, after 70 years.

