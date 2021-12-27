They reveal that 20 years ago Nintendo refused to launch an unpublished device that allowed sending messages, searching the Internet and transmitting live videos

The Page Boy was designed to use radio transmission technology to give Game Boy Color owners access to a host of features that were unthinkable at the time.

The Game Boy Color is one of the most iconic Nintendo handheld consoles ever. Launched for sale in 1998, it was not long before it became a resounding success thanks to its wide range of games and accessories. However, the YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming? revealed the existence of an unpublished accessory that was unknown to date and that had the name of Page Boy.

This device was intended to use radio transmission technology so that Game Boy Color owners could search for information and read news, game magazines, weather reports, sports scores, and even watch live television. This technology would also allow users to contact and send messages to other PageBoy owners.

This accessory was created by the Wizard group, founded by brothers Eddie and Christopher Gill. After presenting the project to Nintendo of America in 1999, the company became excited about the potential of the PageBoy and, for the next three years, worked with Wizard to see if this add-on could actually be created and if it would ultimately prove profitable.

Although Nintendo was impressed by many of PageBoy’s features, it ran into a major hurdle. The device relied on radio networks that only existed in a few parts of the world, such as the United States, severely limiting the device’s customer base.

Nintendo believed that the key to the Game Boy’s success was the universality of the hardware, which allowed users around the world to play the same games with the same features. For this reason, the project was canceled in 2002. However, many of the ideas proposed by Wizard for the PageBoy would end up being used by Nintendo for future generations of their consoles.