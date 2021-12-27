They report two new symptoms related to the omicron variant

Digital Millennium

Doctors in the UK have reported two new symptoms related to omicron variant of coronavirus; one of them only occurs at night.

During the pandemic, health institutions around the world have recommended being attentive to symptoms such as a persistent cough, high fever, and loss of taste or smell.

However, the omicron variant has two symptoms that, together with four others, may indicate that a person has been infected with coronavirus.

According to reports, patients in the UK have presented night sweats like a new sign of coronavirus, in addition to irritation in throat, mild muscle aches, extreme tiredness and a dry cough, the doctor explained Amir Khan for The Sun.

Night sweats “soak people to the point where they have to get up to change clothes. EIt’s important to stay aware of these symptoms. If we are going to track the omicron variant, we must do it around the world, “he said.

The second symptom that is associated is low back pain. Doctors warned that people could confuse back pain with common discomfort, so they insisted on the importance of maintaining sanitary measures and carrying out a covid test in case of being a suspicious case.

Doctors have requested the UK National Health Service which change your list of coronavirus-related symptoms, since each variant has come to present particular signs or a combination of them.

Meanwhile, health personnel in South Africa reported that his patients infected with the omicron variant also present excessive sweating at night and low back pain.

In addition, the health authorities of that country have indicated that, until now, the omicron variant causes mild symptoms and patients have flu-like illnesses, he stressed. The Sun.

