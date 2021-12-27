They discover effective Alzheimer’s medicine in sclerosis

Tokyo, Dec 24 (EFE) .- Researchers from the Japanese University of Yamagata announced this Friday that they have discovered that a drug in development to treat Alzheimer’s is also effective in the potential treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The experimental drug has been shown to be able to stop the abnormal agglomeration of the protein linked to the causes of neurodegenerative disease, according to the institution.



Currently there are several treatments that slow the progression of the disease, but this drug in development would be the first to work directly on the accumulation of protein in the brain and spinal cord, according to the director of the ALS research center at Yamagata National Hospital. , Takeo Kato.

ALS is a neurological disease of unknown origin in most cases and with high mortality that causes progressive muscle paralysis and is characterized by the abnormal accumulation of the ubiquitin protein in affected motor neurons.

During their research, the team of Japanese researchers successfully stopped the accumulation of this protein in mice with laboratory-grown ALS by administering the experimental drug, according to details of the investigation collected by the local news agency Kyodo.



The experiments were carried out in mice with hereditary ALS, the least common, so now we will proceed to study the effectiveness of the drug in subjects with sporadic ALS, the most frequent.

The researchers hope to comment on a clinical study with human patients in 2024, on the way to finding a treatment against this serious disease that affects approximately 5 out of 100,000 people worldwide.

Like ALS, Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, is believed to be caused by an abnormal accumulation in the brain of beta amyloid (a key peptide in its development) and other abnormal proteins, so many Medicines under study are looking for ways to tackle this agglomeration.