Paris Hilton and Carter Reum



The famous heir to the Hilton hotels and businessman Carter Reum they got married last November. The link took place on a site with great significance for the bride, which was her grandfather’s mansion, Barron Hilton, an impressive residence located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air through which a multitude of well-known faces of the stature of Kim kardashian, Baby Rexha, Emma roberts, Paula Abdul or Kyle richards.

For that special day, Paris wore an Oscar de la Renta design with a high neck and long sleeves decorated with floral lace. Paris and Carter began their relationship in early 2020. It is the first time that Hilton has managed to walk down the aisle, after three failed attempts. The first was in 2002, with Jason shaw. One year the engagement lasted. The second time came in 2005, with the producer Paris latsis. The last (and the closest time he was to the wedding taking place) was in 2018, with the actor Chris zylka, the relationship before the one with Carter.