The Xiaomi 12X will be a simplified version of the base model

In just 72 hours, Xiaomi will present in China its first flagship of 2022 with the Xiaomi 12 series. So far both the base model and the Xiaomi 12 Pro have almost all their details while the 12X seems to have disappeared of the map.

But nothing is further from the truth, the Xiaomi 12X continues to reveal new details. The latest rumors suggest that the cheapest model of the next generation of smartphones will be a simplified version of the base model. The big difference will reside in your processor arriving equipped with the Snapdragon 870 as it was aimed from the beginning.

It will equip the same 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and FullHD + resolution with a hole for the 20MP sensor selfie camera.

The photographic section will also be cropped. Its rear module will consist of a triple rear camera with 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13MP OmniVision OV13B wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro sensor.

According to the latest rumors will arrive in three variants with configurations of 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB and 12/256 GB with a price of 415 euros, 457 euros and 499 euros respectively.

