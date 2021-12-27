The triangulation with Luis Suárez so that Chivas hires its luxury reinforcement

To the Guadalajara Club A move in the winter market that includes the Uruguayan attacker could benefit him Luis Suarez, who would leave the Atlético de Madrid to join the Inter Miami of the MLS, with which they would get rid of Rodolfo Pizarro, the dream of all the rojiblanca fans as reinforcement for the Closing Tournament 2022.

According to information from the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, David Beckham, one of the main partners of the American team will launch an offer for the Uruguayan scorer to become a player of the Flamingos, but they will have to open a place abroad and that is where the name of Rodolfo Pizarro comes in.

The Mexican arrived at Inter in 2020 but he has not had the performance that was expected as a franchise player, so they will allow him to go out on loan with the The only option for the team that wants it to take over their salary, that is, that Chivas absorb this important expense in order to have one of your figures back.

Last season Joker played 27 games, scored three goals and provided five assists, However, its performance never ended up meeting the expectations of both the fans as of the leadership that today sees it as an important currency change or at least to give it up without having to continue paying your salary.

Alexis Vega would be key to Pizarro’s return

Guadalajara’s finances have not been the best in recent years, but in recent years hours has circulated the version that Alexis Vega would go to Monterrey in exchange for no less than 6 million euros, which would go directly into the coffers of the institution to take over of a high salary like Pizarro’s.