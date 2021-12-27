The summary of the Sunday evening games of Week 16

We review the highlights of the day’s matches on matchday 16 of the regular season

The Week 16 of the NFL kicked off Thursday with the defeat of the San Francisco 49ers who gave the ticket to the playoffs to Dallas cowboys, that tonight they can tie the title of the NFC East with a victory.

However, the Sunday session included some unexpected results that compromise the chances of some teams, such as Los Angeles Chargers who unexpectedly fell in front of the Houston Texans, While Los Angeles Rams debuted their leadership of the NFC West by beating the Minnesota Vikings.

In the afternoon, Kansas city chiefs they left no doubt which is the best team in the American Conference beating at home some Pittsburgh steelers they looked like an inoperative team at Arrowead.

Here we review the most notable of the Sunday evening games:

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker