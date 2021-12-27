The story behind the kiss between Hermione and Ron that excited Harry Potter fans, but made Emma Watson uncomfortable

Sometimes reality has little to do with fiction. And it seems that the love story between Hermione Granger and Ron Wisley could only happen magically on the big screen.

Outside of it, the actors had serious difficulties filming this scene that took place in the last film of the saga, ‘The Deathly Hallows 2’, and in which Hermione and Ron have a passionate kiss, a scene that you can remember in the video above.

Actress Emma Watson (Hermione) later stated that both she and Rupert Grint (Ron) they were “looking forward to” ending that scene: “Honestly, it’s like kissing your brother. It was weird.”

Both actors revealed that they felt like brothers, hence the scene was especially uncomfortable for them.

Grint assured that the recording was difficult “because it had to be credible”: “We had to look like we wanted to do it, when we really didn’t want to.” Which it was the result? Draw your own conclusions after watching the video above.

