The secrets of Tom Hardy’s transformations at 44

From Bane to Al Capone: Tom Hardy’s muscles and his physical transformations in the cinema

When it comes to extreme transformations in Hollywood and body metamorphoses, few can compare to Tom Hardy, who has changed over and over again for their different roles. The only one at his height could be Christian Bale. At the age of 44, his first big change in his career was in Black hawk down by Ridley Scott, in which he played an American ranger trapped on the streets of Mogadishu. Then they came Layer Cake, Suckerpunch Y RocknRolla, with Hardy beginning to cement his movie stardom.

It was then that Bronson knocked on his door, a biopic about the famous British criminal Charles Bronson, and in which he was tasked with playing the “most violent prisoner in Britain”. As a prisoner who has spent most of his life in jail, Hardy’s preparation for the role led him to meet Bronson several times in high-security mental hospitals, shave his head, and most of all, gain up to 19 kilos. of pesos.

Playing Britain’s most violent criminal took a lot of work. Like Bronson, Hardy gained muscle using bodyweight (and prison fit) exercises that included mostly push-up workouts. But it is that a year before he had to lose weight up to 13 kilos to Stuart: A Life Backwards.

“My focus was doing a lot of reps. I did exercises like push-ups, abs work, and resistance training. To ‘become’ Charlie Bronson, I had to quickly put a lot of weight on my forearms, chest and neck.”

In 2011 for Warrior, in which Hardy needed to get in ring shape to play MMA fighter Tommy Conlon. For his lead role opposite Joel Edgerton, Hardy lost 15 percent body fat and accumulated 20 pounds of muscle using the ‘signaling’ method, where his former US Navy coach Patrick “Pnut” Monroe spread out the exercise and short workouts in bursts throughout the day. In theory, this encouraged Hardy’s body to adapt. “Tom Hardy he is a professional. If he knows that something absolutely must be done, he will do it. “

It was a daily routine of a 7am gym session, jumping jacks, two hours of padwork, Muay Thai sparring, a couple of hours of Jiu-Jitsu, choreography, and two more hours in the gym. “Over time, technique wins out over natural ability. People who work hard, with constant application, determination and tenacity, even if they are not that interesting or talented, will have results, “Hardy said in an interview with Men’s Health.” In general, they will achieve a goal. “That is exactly what he did.

And his role in Batman arrived. At that point, Hardy’s weight and physique had fluctuated so greatly that he was becoming famous for his chameleon talent. And his role as Bane in The dark knight 2012 would be his most recognizable change and would cement him as a Hollywood legend. To play the incomprehensible Gotham villain, he had to gain up to 13 kilos in weight, close to 100 on screen.

