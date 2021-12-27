The second reinforcement that Cruz Azul would take from Monterrey and it is Davino’s fault

Cruz Azul would snatch another reinforcement sung from Monterrey

Monterrey is desperate to add players to have a competitive roster, however, they do not want to exaggerate on prices. This has caused the players they have in the portfolio to listen to other offers, as happened with Christian Tabó Y Blue Cross.

Although, the Rayados have the title of being the most expensive squad in Liga MX, the titles have not arrived in the last tournaments. After the disappointment caused by not having hired Christian Tabó, now they could lose the signing of Alexis vega.

As revealed by the journalist Miguel Arizpe, the Mexican forward not entirely convinced to get to Monterrey, although the salary offer becomes enviable, he does not see it feasible to reach a club where he would have to fight for a position, that is where he comes in Blue Cross.

What does Cruz Azul offer Alexis Vega?

According to the same source, Duilio Davino, sports president of Striped, intends to buy the player’s pass, but Chivas he wants to exchange a player in order not to run out of empty hands beyond the money he would leave behind. Blue Cross He has already proven that he is interested in exchanging and therefore Chivas sees one more barter with the cement workers feasible.

