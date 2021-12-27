The Rayados player with whom Chivas would settle in the change for Vega

Chivas could ask Édson Gutiérrez for more money or another player in exchange for Alexis Vega.

December 26, 2021 · 4:22 PM

The directive of the Chivas headed by Ricardo Peláez and Amaury Vergara I would be looking for a player exchange with Striped, team that would go for Alexis vega, this according to information from TUDN.

The taátío team would have to find a way to make the exchange a beneficial option for both teams, and Chivas would have to settle for a player like Edson Gutierrez, right side who has very little activity in Striped.

In fact, Gutierrez He only played 7 games in the 2021 Opening tournament according to Transfermarkt data, which would not make the player happy and would make him look for new destinations, although it would be far from being a fair exchange taking into account that who would leave would be Alexis vega.

What Chivas would ask Rayados in addition to Édson Gutiérrez

Chivas would have put a value of 10 million dollars to Alexis vega, so this exchange would allow Chivas request to Gutierrez in addition to some other player, or he could ask Edson Gutierrez closer to 8 or 9 million dollars to Striped.

