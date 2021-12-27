The producer of Robert Pattinson’s Batman has confessed that they intend to overcome Christian Bale’s Batman trilogy »Hero Network

By 2022, we will have the premiere of the new bat man movie, The Batman, where we will have as the protagonist, Robert Pattinson Interpreting Bruce wayne in a story that promises to reveal the most emotional of the masked man and to the surprise of many, the film’s producer has confessed that they intend to overcome the trilogy of Christopher Nolan.

In a recent interview with the medium of Empire Online, the producer of The Batman, Dylan Clark, confessed that he spoke with Christopher Nolan, the producer of the trilogy starring Christian bale, which is considered the best adaptation of the bat to the big screen and one of the best in the world of superheroes.

I said this to Chris Nolan directly: Look, we’re trying to be the best Batman ever made, and we’re going to try to beat you. We’ve seen a lot of great stories about Bruce Wayne who witnessed the murder of his parents and then tried to find a way to deal with it by perfecting himself at Batman. But he wanted to make a story where he has already been through the origins and still doesn’t know exactly how to be Batman. It is a story from the second year. And I want you to connect with him. Not just like Bruce, but like Batman. Dylan clark

Let us remember that the movie of The batman will be released next March 4, 2022 with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist and everything indicates, that we will see a Batman like never before.

