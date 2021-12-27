The player who would leave Chivas to allow the arrival of Giovani dos Santos

The player who would leave Chivas with the arrival of Gio dos Santos

December 26, 2021 · 16:15 hs

Giovani dos santos It was offered to Chivas and in the absence of reinforcements, everything indicates that they can sit down and talk to negotiate a possible contract, but the virtual arrival of the oldest of the Dos Santos would leave a rojiblanco player out of the club.

According to El Universal, Gio dos santos would be on the radar of ChivasHowever, one of the conditions for their arrival would have to leave one of the elements that charge the most in the club.

More news from Chivas: The contract that Chivas offers Giovani dos Santos and may it be his bombing signing

Alexis vega would be at the gates of a direct sale both Monterrey and Tigres would be behind the Mexican, while Uriel antuna would be ready to be transferred to Blue Cross, if one of the two leaves the team, Chivas I would have the resources for Dos Santos to arrive.

What would Gio dos Santos’s salary be if he came to Chivas?

The Mexican forward Giovani dos santos when i was in the America received $ 3 million, but in Chivas I could not receive such an amount. Alexis vega He charges about 2 million dollars, a salary that Dos Santos could be offered.

More Chivas news: Alexis Vega finally reveals the team where he wants to play away from Chivas