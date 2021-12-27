The photos with the most likes on Instagram in 2021

With a view to the best of the year, Instagram revealed which were his photos with the most likes of this 2021. The popular social network revealed the ten most viral photos throughout this year, featuring some of the most iconic moments in pop culture in the last 12 months.

The photos with the most Instagram likes

It is Tom Holland who opens the list of photos with the most likes on Instagram throughout 2021. The star of Spider-Man: No Way Home stays with the tenth position with his sweet birthday message to Zendaya. After all, This image confirmed the engagement between the two.

The list is followed by a popular viral video of a woman dressed as a mermaid in a giant aquarium and posing behind a girl, earning more than 20 million likes. Lionel messi stays with the eighth and seventh position, announced his departure from Barcelona and posing with the Copa América after the triumph of Argentina.

Billie Eilish is one of the artists with the most liked photos on Instagram during this 2021. This thanks to her surprising cover in Vogue magazine and when she revealed her blonde hair that accompanied her in recent months. But nevertheless, Ariana Grande surpasses her with the photos of her marriage to Dalton Gomez.

However, the first position is held by the most followed by Instagram. It’s about Cristiano Ronaldo, who reached more than 32 million likes after announcing that he would be a father with Georgina Rodriguez. Thus, the footballer continues to show that he is one of the most popular celebrities on this social network, sweeping the sport and in the general category.