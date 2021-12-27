The ordeal of a Mexican migrant with a mental health problem in the US: LA Times

In South Los Angeles, Sergio Nuño, 23, was on summer vacation from community college and was depressed about the depression and the anxietyAs she rarely left her parents’ apartment in Compton.

On one occasion, late one night in August 2019, intrusive thoughts were telling him to bang his head against the wall. Trying to stop the suicidal impulses, she clenched her jaw and paced the living room in circles until her mother and father woke up, so the newspaper says. Los Angeles Times.

The only therapists and psychiatrists that their parents, immigrants from Jalisco, Mexico, they saw were on television. In South Los Angeles and surrounding areas like Compton, most of the mental disorders they are not treated until they cause irreparable damage.

Many of them are inextricably linked to other calamities that befall people living in the poorest neighborhoods in Los Angeles at disproportionate rates. Even before COVID-19 hit, Latinos and blacks were dealing with more poverty, addiction, unemployment, chronic illness, homelessness, disability, and childhood trauma, all of which worsen mental conditions, which then further fuel those. underlying problems.

In this regard, behavioral health professionals fear that the pandemic has accelerated this spiral in a way that they will have to cope with for years and decades. That’s why, under the Affordable Care Act, Medi-Cal began covering care for health conditions. mental health mild to moderate in 2013, but access to care has remained low in low-income areas of color.

The City of Compton has only five licensed psychologists. Santa Monica, slightly smaller in population, has 361. The system is heavily skewed toward those in wealthier communities who can pay out of pocket.

“What I see in South Los Angeles is unfathomable,” said Dr. PK Fonsworth, a bilingual addiction psychiatrist who works at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Willowbrook.

“There are two different Americas in mental health“Four days a week, the psychiatrist works in the MLK emergency room and sees the relentless ravages of long-untreated mental illness.” It’s a deep hole and you just fall into it. We call it a system, but it is not a system. ”

WHAT HAPPENS TO NUÑO?

With the help of his parents, Nuño made it to MLK’s outpatient clinic on Rosecrans Avenue. He was lucky that his father had family insurance through his job at the Cheesecake Factory in Cerritos. Fonsworth prescribed medication and scheduled him for biweekly checkups.

In a few weeks, the improvement in mental health of Nuño it was palpable. He had a job at Home Depot, began selling his artwork, and was accepted into Otis College of Art and Design for the next fall.

Now he wants to become a toy designer.

“When we invest in and care for people, they can improve and have more meaningful and connected lives,” said Fonsworth.

However, the mental health in South Los Angeles it has been so neglected that it is still uncharted terrain.

“The number of people in need is enormous,” said Dr. Jonathan Sherin, director of the Department of Mental health from Los Angeles County to the LA Times.

“The exact number is difficult, if not impossible, to track because the system is so fragmented.”

MJP