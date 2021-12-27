The nights of passion between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in a hotel in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance is still in the news. “I think at another time, who knows what might happen“J.Lo said of her split from Ben in 2004, but” there was a genuine love between us. ” Finally, 17 years later, the successful Bronx singer and the Oscar-winning director met again.

In March, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were known to have ended their four-year romance. Although they initially denied being separated, claiming in a joint statement that they were “working on some things,” on April 15, The singer and former baseball star confirmed that their two-year engagement was over.

On April 23, the former couple was seen sharing lunch at the Hotel Bel-air in Los Angeles. But A-Rod wasn’t the only man J. Lo has seen in that place since she became a single woman again. The day before, Affleck was seen at the same hotel, being dropped off by the white Cadillac Escalade that later took J.Lo to a business meeting.

The clandestine dating continued for days. On April 28, Ben was seen leaving J.Lo’s Los Angeles home, which is near the iconic hotel. A week later Ben invited his girlfriend on a romantic getaway to Montana, where the actor owns a chalet. They were found by the paparazzi and the photographs confirmed the reconciliation.

The first pictures of Jennifer Lopez with Ben AffleckThe actors spent a few days alone in a luxurious resort in Montana. The paparazzi photographed them returning to Los Angeles together on a private jet (The Grosby Group)



It all started in February when J.Lo was filming his new movie in the Dominican Republic and was going through a serious crisis with Rodríguez. According to TMZ, Ben and J.Lo started emailing each other more than friendly. On one occasion, Ben wrote to her to tell her how much he wished he could be there with her. At the time, he was in Boston filming “The Tender Bar” under George Clooney, and she was still engaged to A-Rod, who visited her on the island to rebuild the relationship.

When J.Lo returned to Los Angeles they began to have secret meetings in the mansion of the singer, who had already made official the end of her relationship with Rodriguez, who, according to different media, was in “shock” after hearing the news of the romance of Your ex

“It was only a matter of time”, a source told Life & Style magazine. “It is as if the stars have aligned. The two are simultaneously single for the first time since their split after a tumultuous two-year romance. It may have been almost two decades ago, but Ben and J. are picking it up right where they left off, “he added.

“J.Lo and Ben are seeing where the relationship is going,” Life & Style magazine noted. “They are connecting again. The chemistry is still there ”. Jen’s friends say that she always dreamed this would happen. “Nobody knows how it will unfold, but they are enjoying every moment. They are very happy to be in each other’s life again ”.

Start over

The actors starred in a short and intense love story that began on the set of the film “Gigli” in 2002. Within a few months, Ben was starring in the video “Jenny From the Block.” They got engaged that same year. However, their wedding, scheduled for September 2003, was postponed only four days before the date. A few months later, they parted ways.

After their breakup, they each went their own way and started their own family. J.Lo married salsa singer Marc Anthony just a few months later and they had two children named Emme and Max. For his part, Affleck fell in love with Jennifer Garner, with whom he had three children before their decade-long marriage imploded in 2015 over the actor’s alcoholism.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (The Grosby Group)

However, the two separated and continued their single life. They had other romantic relationships, J.Lo was about to marry Alex Rodriguez, and Affleck found love in the Cuban actress Ana de Armas last year but it came to an end in January.

At the moment the couple is enjoying secret nights of passion in a romantic suite at the Hotel Bel-air, just like old times. “When they’re not together, she’s sending him racy text messages, sometimes ordering him to ‘come right now’ “, said the source to the aforementioned media. “You send them on purpose at the most inopportune times, like when you know you have a business meeting. Ben loves it“

Lopez’s former publicist, Rob shuter, who witnessed the romance years ago, believes that the time they were apart will work in their favor and that Jen can be a huge influence in Ben’s life. “Jennifer doesn’t drink or party, she exercises every day,” Shuter told Page Six. “She brings discipline to Ben’s life. He gives normality to hers. I wouldn’t be surprised if they get engaged again. As far as I know, she never returned the ring. “

Matt Damon He also talked about his friend’s reconciliation with J.Lo. The actor said he knew nothing about Affleck’s affair with his ex but was happy with this second round. “It would be amazing. I love you both”, he affirmed before the TV cameras.

