The most popular divorces and separations of 2021

Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas They were one of the most beloved couples in Spain, however, this year they have also said goodbye to their marriage. The journalist and the former soccer player published the same statement and begged for privacy in light of their situation, making it clear that they had finished on the best terms.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates They were married for 27 years, however, they announced their separation in early May. The founder Microsoft and tycoon of the computer industry declared that they had reached an agreement to divide all their wealth and both filed a joint petition for dissolution of marriage in the Superior Court of King County in Seattle (United States), where they declared that ” the marriage is hopelessly broken. “

No one expected love to come in Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes it would come to an end. Much less when both singers used to be very affectionate in all the places where they appeared. However, the couple decided to go their separate ways and announced their breakup on social media, causing a stir among their fans.

After weeks of rumors about a possible separation, Adamari López and Toni Costa they confirmed that they had taken different paths. The Hoy Día presenter spoke about the difficult situation during the morning of Telemundo, where she assured that it was she who made the decision to separate from the Spanish dancer, with whom she fell in love more than 10 years ago on the track of Mira Who Baila.