the most capable version the public expects

The success of Ford Maverick has led to predict that it will expand its range with well-known versions such as Raptor.

Expectations with the new compact pick-up of the oval brand are high and rumors already point to a next version Ford Maverick Raptor. Collecting data and characteristics of this more capable version, there is an idea of ​​what it could be.

Only a few days ago it was announced that Raptor would not be the only novelty in the Maverick range, as a Tremor variant also sounds among the possibilities, as well as new options of hybrid drive on the standard pick-up model.

Even before its release, fans had already been speculating about the Maverick Raptor. The internet forum Ford Authority he talks about the subject again and some digital projections of the truck with their respective settings.

Ford Maverick with Raptor look

As we have seen in other models of the brand, the hypothetical Ford Maverick Raptor version welcomes the distinctive elements of this line. Aesthetically we speak of a stronger appearance which includes new exterior accessories.

Among these, the most prominent are the exclusive front grill with large “Ford” lettering, larger wheel arches, black trim and more details. This sporty style also includes graphics and on the other hand, some technical adjustments.

You can expect it to have suspension and revised powertrain. An option that sounds quite viable, it includes a 2.3-liter engine of 270 hp of power, which clearly represents an increase against current standard model.

Now it’s just a matter of the American manufacturer Give the Maverick Raptor the green light to give it a done deal. Meanwhile, it must be said that Ford has a big bet with the pick-up and it is a model that has a high potential.

ALSO READ: Maverick and its success: it would become a sub-brand according to Ford CEO

Jessica Paola Vera García. Photos: Ford Authority



