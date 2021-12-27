The most anticipated movies to see in 2022 | Cinema | Entertainment

Movie theaters await new superhero stories and above all a lot of action and adventure.

Moviegoers: to plan the new year so as not to miss the premieres of the films that come with 2022.

Next year holds one of the most talked about titles since its announcement. Or rather since its protagonist was announced, Robert Pattinson, like the winged vigilante in The batman. This film, also one of the most anticipated for 2022, portrays the events of the dark vigilante during his early years as Batman. Pattinson appears in the company of Zoe kravitz embodying Catwoman and Colin farrell playing the Penguin. Premiere: March 4.

Another superhero from the extended world of DC is coming to theaters. Is about The Flash, in the skin of Ezra Miller. The film features the triumphant return of Michael keaton as Batman, after 30 years of having characterized this character. This is because Barry Allen travels to a timeline in which the Earth is in crisis and its heroes, lost or scattered. For this reason, it also appears Ben affleck like the Knight of the night. Premiere: November 4.

Fans of Marvel They can also rejoice as other of their beloved superheroes return to the big screen: Doctor Strange Y Thor.

Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Insanity connect the wires of Wandavision, Loki Y Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film takes up the story of Avengers: Endgame, when Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) continues his research on the Time Stone. Premiere: May 6.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes under the direction of the same director of Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi. In this installment, Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) gets her own superpowers next to Chris Hemsworth like the god of thunder; while the villain takes the skin of Christian bale (another one of the Batman, by the way). Premiere: July 8.

For more adventure and action and most of all a double dose of Tom Cruise, 2022 has you covered with Mission: Impossible 7 Y Top Gun: Maverick.

The creative team behind Rogue nation Y Fallout presents MI7, which, according to the director Christopher McQuarrie, the most dangerous stunt ever done. Will it get over the scene where Ethan hunt scale (no doubles) the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai? Only viewers will tell. Premiere: September 30.

In Maverick, Cruise will instead bring a new generation of pilots under his wing in the long-awaited sequel to Top gun. He is joined by Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer and Jon Hamm. Premiere: May 27.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are other actors who join forces, this time to travel the world in search of lost treasures in Uncharted, a story based on the Playstation video game series of the same name. Premiere: February 18.

The sixth collaboration between Leonardo Dicaprio Y Martin Scorsese is Killers of the Flower Moon, a film based on the true story of the crimes of members of the Osage tribe in 1920. The murders that occurred under mysterious circumstances sparked one of the FBI’s largest investigations, involving J. Edgar Hoover, the Bureau’s first director. US Federal Research Release date has not yet been defined.

The veterans Lara Dern, Jeff Goldblum Y Sam neil They met to Jurassic World: Dominion which completes the last trilogy of the franchise starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. It is the first time that Dern, Goldblum and Neil reprise their characters since the first Jurassic Park, in 1993. Premiere: June 10.

It is the same case of Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox Y David arquette who reprise their roles in the most recent installment of Scream 5 when a new killer targets teenagers connected to the village’s deadly past. Premiere: January 14. (AND)