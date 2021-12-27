the keys to his look and the mishap for which he asked his neighbors for assistance – GENTE Online

“Merry Christmas. They are my best gift.” (for her five children and her husband, Mauro Icardi), advertisement Wanda nara on the 25th with a post in which he shared with his more than 10 million Instagram followers the intimacy of his mega family celebration at his house in Santa Barbara. In addition, he wished all his fans congratulations: “Merry Christmas to all of you.”

The Nordelta house with which Maxi López compensated the food quota of Benedicto, Constantino and Valentino was the great set of a party that began on Christmas Eve, continued with a mega dinner and cocktails and ended with his sister Zaira nara thrown into the pool.

The mega outdoor celebration featured a Christmas design that was compared to the ostentatious style with which international figures such as Kim kardashian they mount the festivities. Wanda summoned a special team of air fresheners and decorators in charge of strictly fulfilling the requests she had in mind.

Unlike the most famous of the Kardashians, this time Wanda “threw the house out the window.” This year and for the second time in a row, the clan led by Kris Jenner did not meet for their traditional Christmas Eve party. Of course, he shared a series of Christmas postcards in which the whole family posed with deceptive looks, a detail to which Nara joined by dressing her sons and her little ones with matched outfits.

Wanda’s great celebration in which she received her entire family as a host generated repercussions on social networks. “Wanda is so Kardashian that it hurts,” said tweeter Juanita Groisman, who shared postcards of the two tables that Wanda’s team set up for both adults and children.

Wanda’s mega party with a Christmas house for Francesca and Isabella

Wanda celebrated with two large tables. One for fifteen adult diners, decorated with a large number of floral arrangements and surrounded by the star detail of the night. A pergola that surrounded the entire space and covered by lights.

The celebration of the little ones had a table set with mini Christmas trees and adhoc details such as sweets and gingerbread cookies. The sweet table? Filled with themed muffins and cookies. A few meters from the children’s table, Wanda had a real scale wooden white house for the little ones to entertain themselves.

Wanda Nara’s Christmas look: in green and with the boots that are a sensation

For the occasion of her celebration in Argentina, the cosmetic businesswoman chose to wear a green slip dress signed by Mimille Loliee Novias.

The outfit, with a high neckline and slightly flared from the hips, revealed the fanciest accessory chosen by Nara.

The stretchy boots with rhinestones that Guille Valdés and Lali are devoted to

Wanda complemented her style with a pair of boots signed by Mono Fuk. These are boots baptized “Shine” in elasticized material that adapt perfectly to the leg.

The original footwear, which Kim Kardashians has also featured in her networks, has an elasticized mesh with applications of iridescent strass throughout the piece. As for the last, it has a transparent stiletto base that provides support and grip to the foot.

The price of the boots Wanda wore? 15 thousand pesos. Both in its botineta version and the high cane buccaneers (these cost 25 thousand) that they wore previously Lali Y Guille ValdesThey come in nude and black.





The unusual mishap for which Wanda asked her neighbors for help

Another of the details for which Wanda made the news at dawn on the 25th was that she had to solve an unforeseen event related to the Christmas celebration. The hostess of the big party fell “short” with something elementary so that everything would continue according to her plan. Especially to keep the drink bar working.

“To my neighbors who know my lot number, I need ice,” the football manager begged those who could help her in the vicinity of Nordelta, where the Nara Icardi have one of their residences.