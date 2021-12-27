After 14 years on the air and twenty seasons, in June of this year, Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) came to an end. But nevertheless, The Kardashian-Jenner clan is not ready to say goodbye to the small screen and will return with a new reality show next year.

The Kardashians are renewed in 2022: This will be their new reality show!

Since December 2020, The Kardashians announced that they would bring their talents to Hulu after signing a multi-year deal with Disney. “Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and things to come”Kris Jenner tweeted at the time.

In May, Kris called the move to the Disney-owned streaming platform as the obvious next step in your career.

“In the new show, you will see us evolve as a family. The fans want us to be who we are, and from the get-go, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show, just like us. Fans will love to see us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s next, but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to see it. “he said during the Disney Upfronts event.

Who will participate?

When Disney announced the news, it was revealed that Kris and her five daughters, Khloé, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, signed the deal. However, fans can also expect to see glimpses of the people closest to the six main leads, like Scott Disick and Travis Barker.

When did you start filming?

In September, Kim posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her microphone crew. “Day 1”, wrote. A nearby source told People that the family took several months between the end of KUWTK and the beginning of the Hulu series.

When will it be released?

Although Kris initially said that fans could expect something in 2021, Khloé told Ellen DeGeneres that It would be released in “a few months”, in late January or early February.

What will it be about?

A source told People that the new program will follow more or less the same format and concept as KUWTK. “It will be a combination of personal successes, family drama and business”the source said.