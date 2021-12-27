The iOS and Android phone models that will stop working in 2022

Technology

The iOS and Android phone models that will stop working in 2022

The iOS and Android phone models that will stop working in 2022

As new smartphone models are released, many others expire. In 2022 there are several models that will stop working

Millions of phones, both Android and iOS (Apple) will stop working because they will no longer receive software and security updates. Affected Android models are those that use version 2.3.7 of the operating system or earlier versions: While in The list of Apple phones are: At the moment, the iPhone 6 and iPhone Plus can take a break until the end of 2022, when they will be added to this list.According to Marca, to verify if your phone is on the list you can enter ‘Settings’ or ‘Configuration’, then enter ‘About the phone’ or ‘About the phone’, there will appear the name of the device and the operating system that it uses. It should be remembered that the operating system lasts longer than the functions of the same, so if your phone is on the list it is likely that it will continue with its basic functions for next year, although it will be more prone to damage and cyber attacks, among other related problems. swims.

2021

As new smartphone models are released, many others expire. In 2022 there are several models that will stop working from January 1 and the one you have in your hands could be on the list.

Millions of both Android and iOS (Apple) phones will stop working because they will no longer receive updates from software and security.

The Android affected models are those that use version 2.3.7 of the operating system or earlier versions:

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite.

While on the list of apple phones they find each other:

For now, the iPhone 6 and iPhone Plus can take a break until the end of 2022, when they will be added to this list.

According publishes Mark, to verify if your phone is on the list you can enter ‘Settings’ or ‘Configuration’, then enter ‘About phone’ or ‘About phone’, there will be the name of the device and the operating system it uses.
It should be remembered that the operating system lasts longer than its functions, so if your phone is on the list it is likely that it will continue with its basic functions for next year, although it will be more prone to damage and cyber attacks, among other related problems.

