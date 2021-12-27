The image of Emma Watson that leaves very little to the imagination | AFP

The iconic French actress and beautiful model, Emma Watson, a British resident for 30 years, is one of the most recognized artists around the globe, be it for her impressive starring roles in multiple films, her great charisma, altruism and her unmatched beauty, she is listed as one of the most famous and successful women today.

We also know that, from a very young age, she developed an incredible taste for fashion, and after rebounding her career as an actress, after the culmination of the production of the films of “Harry Potter”, where she became famous, Watson dabbled for a few years as a professional model.

Recently, a photograph of Emma reappeared in the infinity of the intercom network, which ended up unleashing the most hidden passions of the actress’s loyal fans, and gave a lot to talk about in the famous social networks.

You may also be interested: Emma Watson shares a tender message on Twitter

The aforementioned photograph began to circulate with great force, unleashing all the gazes of her millions of followers around the world, an image where we can see her displaying all her beauty and naturalness before the camera lens that captured her posing, excellent pieces of entertainment. for many.

This aforementioned and daring snapshot of Watson was published by one of the hundreds of profiles of Emma’s fans that exist within the infinity of Instagram, the same page that is dedicated solely and specifically to sharing images of her personal life.

And it is not a secret that the beautiful Parisian girl is one of the favorite international celebrities on social networks, achieving in just her official profile on Instagram, an approximate amount of 59 million followers.

The photograph shows us one of the most flirtatious sides of the actress, which is not very often shown, at least not from her official profile, and that is, the beautiful young ambassador of the United Nations Organization posed without blouse, for a magazine.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ATTRACTIVE PHOTO

This fact has caused quite an impact, because, as we said, it is not very common to see this type of photographic sessions of the actress, so that, in this way, an impact on millions appeared and the charming image became a trend.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Wearing only a white fabric, a lace choker of the same tone and a blue skirt, without any type of clothing that covered her breasts, Emma decided to cover only what was necessary by crossing her arms.

An outfit that highlights Watson’s beautiful pearly skin color, has done nothing but make all the viewers fall in love with this flirty image, managing to gather thousands of likes in a short time, as well as an infinity of comments flattering how precious it is. Emma, ​​and mentioning that perfection should be named after her.

It is important to mention that the actress loves noble causes and has her ideals very well forged, this actress has been characterized by always defending the rights of women, worldwide, because as she has mentioned in multiple interviews, to Watson feminism is to seek gender equality, primarily.

As she mentioned in one of these rounds of questions with the media in her country of residence: “The more I talk about feminism, the more I realize that talking about women’s rights is often confused with hate. men, and if I know something, it is that this idea must stop ”.

She is also known worldwide for being one of the most influential women in the media film production industry, and she has served as a goodwill ambassador to the UN for several years.