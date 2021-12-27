The hidden gem on Netflix! “Perfect Crime” was ignored in the movies and is now a hit

Success came late to “Perfect Crime” (Fracture, in its original language) , but time took care of doing it justice. This movie was released 14 years ago, but it was not until now that achieved the recognition it always deserved.

No one anticipated that the tape starring Ryan Gosling and Anthony Hopkins, it would be one of the stellar products that Netflix offers in its catalog. I just came to the streaming platform this month, but already it has become one of the favorite films among subscribers.

The keys to its surprising success.

The tape is a police thriller that brings together the talents of Hopkins and Gosling to discover the hidden truth behind the murder of a woman.

When was released in 2007, critics treated her decently, currently with uA 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it could be classified as an acceptable movie.

One of the points that attracts the most attention is the cast that manages to reunite Ryan Gosling, one of the most recognized actors of the moment and who already has experience in suspense films such as “Drive” and “Solo Dios Perdona”. On the other hand, there is a movie legend that requires no introduction: Anthony Hopkins

Today, the movie It is among the most viewed in some Latin American countries, and has even reached the position of honor.

One more jewel in Netflix’s crown.

One of the brands that weighs the most in the world of entertainment, without a doubt is Netflix. His original series like “Stranger Things”, “Dark” and “The Squid Game”, have put it to compete with giants the size of Amazon and Disney.

Well they say that “The one who hits first, hits twice” and the fact of having been the first platform to be consolidated in the movie and series streaming market, have made it synonymous with this type of service.

So now you know, if you can’t decide what to watch on Netflix, you could give “Perfect Crime” a try.