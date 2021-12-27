The gesture of Cata Domínguez with CDMX police

Domínguez has demonstrated his human qualities by helping those who have the least (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

Good Night was enjoyed by many renowned footballers from the team of Blue Cross. Some boasted photos and videos of the moments with their loved ones and the culinary delights characteristic of the dates that accompanied the occasion. But nevertheless, some did not forget the people who are not so lucky and who had to work overtime at Christmas.

Julio Cesar Domínguez He is one of the leaders of the cement defense, but he has also shown his support for those most in need on different occasions. This time you could see him Giving away some dinners to Mexico City cops in the hours leading up to Christmas. The officials were grateful and posed in an emblematic photograph with the Mexican defender.

The Tasting He decided to pause his dinner with his children and wife to attend to the needs of public security elements who were giving one of their night tours. The beneficial action did not go unnoticed thanks to the fact that the couple of the blue footballer took images and shared them on their social networks. Later the same player proudly showed off the photos.

The Cata decided to pause his dinner with his children and wife to attend to the needs of public security elements (Photo: Instagram Capture / catadominguez04)

Despite having been one of the leaders of the institution of the Noria for several years and leading a quiet life with his family, Julio César has never forgotten his humble origins and has continued to be captured helping different social causes or to those most in need in delicate moments.

In that distant September of 2017 when a strong earthquake hit CDMX, the Tasting was one of the members of Blue Cross more active helping to repair some of the damage in areas like Xochimilco. That is why in addition to football quality, his followers have emphasized his quality as a person.

Domínguez has been one of the most recognizable players in Machine Because her entire career has taken her within the cement institution. Since his debut in 2005, he has appeared as indisputable in the line-ups of the different coaches who have passed through the bench over the years.

In contrast, he has also remained one of the Liga MX players that has been the most adept at criticism for some specific failures in key Celestes games. Despite this, the number 4 has continued to demonstrate its qualities and safety in low areas of the field, so much so that it has recently been considered by Gerardo el Tata Martino to be summoned with the Mexican team in CONCACAF knockout matches.

The Cata could be seen giving away some dinners to policemen from Mexico City (Photo: Instagram Capture / catadominguez04)

In addition, it was one of the banners of the squad led by Juan Reynoso that won the Guardians 2021 title last may. Obtaining the long-awaited ninth cement star has left it engraved with gold letters in the history of Cruz Azul. His leadership and dedication allowed him to raise the cup alongside the other team captain José de Jesús Corona.

Another of the players who showed his Christmas spirit by helping his neighbors was Santiago Gimenez, who together with his girlfriend Fernanda Serrano gave away bags with snacks, drinks, fruits, sweets and desserts to people in the metropolitan area.

The blue players were able to take a few days off to celebrate the December dates after the preparatory work in the team’s preseason, which they will resume in the coming days.

