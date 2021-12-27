The five catastrophic prophecies of Nostradamus for 2022

We are a few days away from the end of 2021, a year that has been quite complicated for everyone due to the coronavirus pandemic; However, the arrival of a new cycle represents a new beginning, although according to Nostradamus’ prophecies, the outlook does not look at all encouraging.

Michel de Nôtre-Dame, better known as Nostradamus, was a French physician and fortune teller who gained popularity thanks to his book “Les Propheties” (“The Prophecies”), a collection of 942 quatrains presumably predicting future events.

This famous astrologer, born on December 14, 1503, and died on July 2, 1566, is credited with predictions such as the rise of Adolf Hitler to power, the death of John F. Kennedy or the attack on the Twin Towers.

However, it must be clarified that Nostradamus did not create a calendar in which he put his specific predictions, but most of them have been understood until they happen. There are people who have dedicated themselves to studying and interpreting his quatrains and, each year, they consider that some could fit with the current world situation and with the year 2022 that is about to begin.

The catastrophic prophecies of Nostradamus for 2022

“Sacred temples of Roman times, will reject the foundations of their foundation.”

According to the interpreters of the prophecies of Nostradamus, they believe that the prophet could refer to the fall of the current European Union, which is fragmented by Brexit, which refers to the departure of the United Kingdom, which is produced on January 1, 2020. “The sudden death of the first character will be changed and another will be placed in his kingdom.”

This prophecy is believed to refer to the death of a very important political figure. There are those who, without malice, have dared to name said person; some believe that it is the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, Queen Elizabeth II, or even the current president of the United States, Joe Biden. “Around the Big City, there will be soldiers housed in fields and suburbs.”

This prediction of Nostradamus makes the interpreters think of a powerful city, invaded by an enemy power. There are those who point out that it could be London or Paris, but there are also others who point out that it could refer to the ravages of the pandemic that we are currently experiencing or a possible terrorist attack. “The blue head will be the white head, damage to such a degree, as France is good for both, it will always be important.”

According to the interpreters of the prophecies, this text is quite ambiguous, but they assume that it predicts a tragic event in France, which could be a war. “Under the opposite Babylonian climate, great will be without shedding.”

This prophecy refers to another war. It indicates that it would be between two countries, since one of the nations would run out of resources, so it would attack the other to guarantee the survival of its population.

These predictions made by Nostradamus present us with a 2022 full of complicated situations for the world population. There are those who believe and are attentive to these future events, while others ignore them and do not give them importance; Only time will tell.