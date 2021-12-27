The first image of Jake and Neytiri’s son in ‘Avatar 2’ is leaked

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldanha will return to Pandora in Avatar 2, which hits theaters in December 2020

Avatar 2, the first of the four sequels that James cameron prepares the saga, it is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 16, 2022. Few are the details that are known about the plot of the film, but the promotional machinery of the film begins to walk with a new image that reveals the human child that Jake and Neytiri adopted.

In the long-awaited new installment of the saga, the couple formed by Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) will grow with the arrival of a new member to the family of the Na’vi clan. Is about Miles Socorro, a young man of the human race who also goes by his nickname, Spider, and that has been adopted by the couple.

The image shows Miles with braided blonde hair submerged in the water with what looks like diving goggles and a haunting gaze. Which is not surprising since one of the producers stated that the young member of the clan He was born on a military base in Pandora.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow in order to view content that is not available due to your privacy preferences

Being so small, the boy could not make the trip back to Earth so Jake and Neytiri decided to adopt him along with their natural children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). The producer of the tape, Jon landau, offered more details of the complex history of this young character.

“Jake took him in, but Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed his home and killed his father. So, you have all these variables at stake ”, explained the producer who also stressed that the family element will be one of the key aspects that will define the film, as well as its setting, since much of the action will take place underwater.

“Jake belongs to the human world and Neytiri to the Na’vi. Then, they are like a modern mixed race couple that, by raising children, they can perhaps feel that they do not belong to one or the other world, ”said Landau.

The James Cameron-directed sequel will continue the story of Jake and Neytiri as they both continue to defend the planet Pandora while trying to protect their children. The film will feature the return of Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore and Giovanni Ribisi, and also with new signings: Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh or Vin Diesel.

VIDEO | Keanu Reeves doesn’t mind you having sex with his avatar